Yellowjackets season 3 filming underway; premiere date hopes

We have been eagerly awaiting getting back into the wilderness once more with Yellowjackets season 3. Now, we are pleased to report it will be happening sooner rather than later!

Today, the folks behind the scenes of the Showtime hit officially confirmed that the series is now in production on the latest batch of episodes — we’d also love to assume from the background that winter is over, and we’re moving into spring! (Or, that is just the scenery on-set — it’s best not to jump to too many crazy conclusions here.)

So, when is this new batch of episodes going to premiere? Obviously, we’d love to see it sooner rather than later, but we are going to be waiting for a good while. Most indications at the moment are that the third season is going to be coming back at some point in 2025, and we’re hoping that the first months of the year is feasible. After all, remember that the show has a pretty fast turnaround and by virtue of that, there’s no reason to think that we will be stuck waiting for some extreme amount of time for them to be ready.

What will the story be this time around?

A lot of ironically will be about Natalie both in the past and present, despite her death in the modern-day story in the season 2 finale. There is a ton of trauma that needs to be unpacked here and beyond just that, we also think there is a ton of room to explore things for her when it comes to her as the Antler Queen. There’s no guarantee she’s the only one, but she will hold that title for a bit.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

