Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Melanie Lynskey on scripts

For those who want to start to get hyped in advance for Yellowjackets season 3 over on Showtime, let’s just say we’ve got info!

We know already a couple of things about the season, at least in that we’ll deal with the aftermath of Natalie’s death in the present while in the past, the character serves as the new Antler Queen. What happens without a cabin in the wilderness? Well, we know that certain people survive, but there’s a chance that some do not.

Speaking to People Magazine, star Melanie Lynskey noted that she’s gotten a tease or two about what lies ahead, and let’s just say that she’s more than a little excited to see the end result:

“I had a talk with the writers and they went over the season with me and they gave me a couple of huge spoilers … I don’t know what they’re thinking. I’m sure they’re just sitting there going, ‘Why did we tell Melanie anything?’ But I’m not going to say them. I’m going to keep it to myself. But gosh, it sounds so exciting!

“Last season there was such a quick turnaround and it felt the conversation with [the writers] about the season happened partway through the season … So now to be talking before the season’s even begun and they have everything mapped out, it’s just super exciting.”

The writers first started work on season 3 a day before the WGA strike, and then came back later in the year once an agreement was met. They’ve been working on it ever since, and we do think that this could be an exciting and dramatic series of stories that delivers more shockers than anything we got in season 3.

What do you most wnat to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 on Showtime?

