Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Best-case scenario

At this point, what is the best thing we can hope for when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date over on Showtime?

There is a chance that you have heard a little bit of buzz already about the show’s production starting at some point next month. There are a lot of question marks out there about the story ahead (especially now that the cabin is gone), but one thing feels at least reasonably clear: You won’t see the show back this year. Unless something changes, the plan is to release the third season in 2025.

Now, does this mean that it has to be spring or summer 2025? Hardly, and this is why January really does feel like the best-case scenario here — and also still realistic at the same time. Remember that there was a really quick turnaround from when season 2 wrapped filming to when it aired — why would it be different here? If not January, you could easily say February without a problem.

Another thing to consider here

Well, this one is pretty simple: The idea that we could still get an episode this year and season 3 in 2025. There is that long-discussed “bonus episode” still out there that filmed with season 2! We do think there’s a case to be made for it airing this fall, both to tide us over to season 3 and also to set the stage … but we’ll have to see whatever Showtime decides there. As we have said a few times over the years, the cast and producers have no real say over this — it really just comes down to what the network and/or Paramount+ want.

