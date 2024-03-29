Yellowjackets season 3: How long will filming last?

As many of you may know already, all signs point to us waiting until May before Yellowjackets season 3 is going to start production. Because of that, it seems as though 2025 is almost a sure thing for the Showtime drama. It takes time in order to get all of the scenes done in the greater Vancouver area, let alone get the installments edited and ready to go.

So what more can we say when it comes to how long filming is actually going to last? Well, there is more to get into here…

According to a new report coming in here via the Midgard Times, it appears as though the plan here is for filming on the latest batch of episodes to wrap up in October, which means that the filming window for season 3 is pretty similar to what it was for season 2. Following the same timeline, you could argue that the show may be ready to go in either January or February of next year. We saw with last season that Yellowjackets has a pretty short turnaround time, which is likely thanks to them not having a lot of elaborate visual effects.

As for what season 3 will look like…

Not much will be said, but our feeling at the moment is that we’re gearing up here for a vibe that will hopefully feature the end of winter and the start of a brand-new chapter within the wilderness. Given that the cabin is not there anymore, it certainly seems like we are moving into something even crazier and more shocking than what we’ve seen already — and that could prove to be a blast, all things considered.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

