Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Spring 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’ll hear something more regarding Yellowjackets season 3 between now and the end of the spring? There may be a desire for it — however, that also does not mean a lot will be revealed in the immediate future.

The first thing that is worth noting here is quite simple: You are not going to see the drama series back at any point this year. Showtime has already noted that they are looking at a 2025 release here, so that is something to keep in mind over the next few months.

Instead, our expectations for Yellowjackets through a lot of the spring have everything to do with production, which should be starting up over the next several weeks. Most early indications are that this season will be wild and exciting, in particular in the past. Just remember that these are characters who no longer have even a cabin to stay in after that fire; luckily, we do think that spring is on the horizon and a number of them are alive long enough to be rescued. Hopefully, there will be some cool teases shared on social media.

As for the present-day story, let’s just say that this is probably going to be shrouded in a great deal of mystery. Natalie was killed at the end of the finale; meanwhile, Lottie was taken back to an institution (or so it seems). Will she have a role in what’s ahead? Is everyone else sticking around? It feels like the Wilderness is coming for everyone … or is it? You can make an argument that this is all just psychological trauma, and that is a huge part of what makes this show so interesting.

What are you most hoping to learn regarding Yellowjackets season 3 over the course of the spring?

