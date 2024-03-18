Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: New tease from co-creator

We know that so far, getting major teases on Yellowjackets season 3 has proven to be a challenge for a number of reasons. For starters, filming has yet to kick off and for the past several months, the writers have been deep into their process of getting the story together. The vast majority of the time, this is something that happens under the radar, and we certainly don’t foresee any major changes to that now.

Luckily, show co-creator Ashley Lyle was present at the GLAAD Media Awards over the weekend, and it did at least allow for a chance at a small tease all about what the future could hold — and in particular, how the survivors in the ’90s are going to be moving forward after the cabin burned down in the season 2 finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Speaking to The Wrap, here is at least some of what Lyle had to say:

“I will say we see Season 3 as a little bit of a return to Season 1 in terms of the vibe, though. All I will say is that the girls have been out there for awhile and they’re thriving.”

Could this mean the story is a little more fun at times? Sure, if by “fun” you also mean “chaotic.” With Natalie appointed to be the Antler Queen, it feels like everyone will have a larger sense of direction. It also likely helps all of them that spring will (hopefully) be coming soon. For a lot of season 2, everyone was stuck inside during the winter. Now, they have no real choice but to be out in the open.

It has already been confirmed that season 3 will not premiere until we get around to 2025; hopefully, more news there will surface soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets now, including the status of that “bonus” episode

What are you most hoping to check out heading into Yellowjackets season 3 on Showtime?

Do you think a closer return to season 1 is smart? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







