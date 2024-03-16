Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: The remaining mystery

There are certainly several different mysteries surrounding Yellowjackets season 3, whether it be the story or the return date.

When it comes to the latter, there is one thing that is already confirmed– we are not going to be seeing the series come back to Showtime until we get back to next year. Given that production has not started as of yet for the newest batch of episodes, this should not come as a shock.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Now that we’ve said this, however, we do think that there is still a prevailing question that is worth thinking about here — one that is explicitly tied to something that was revealed all the way back in 2023. It is easy to forget at this point, but apparently there was an additional “bonus” episode that was shot at that point. However, there has not been much said when it comes to what this episode will look like, let alone when you will see it.

Remember the casting of Jason Ritter? A lot of theories suggest that his character would feature in this episode. Still, Showtime is staying mum…

Here is the big mystery

Will we at least get this Yellowjackets episode this year? There is a case to be made for it, but a lot could depend heavily on just how connected this story really is to everything in season 3 — or just whatever Showtime wants to do. We do believe there is a case to be made for releasing it this summer as a one-off event. Also, you could get people to subscribe to Paramount+ for it, and it certainly feels like there could be merit in that alone.

For the record, we do think the entirety season 3 will be good to go moving into the first few months of 2025; Showtime could wait until longer to deliver it, but that’s a hard thing to gauge.

Related – See more of our discussion about when Yellowjackets season 3 could start filming

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3, regardless of when filming kicks off?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more news.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







