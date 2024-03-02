Yellowjackets season 3 filming: Will it kick off in March?

We know that we are inching ever closer to the start of Yellowjackets season 3 filming in British Columbia … so does that mean that we’ve officially made it there? Let’s just say that the answer to this is a little bit complicated — or, seems that way for the time being.

After all, the first thing that is worth noting is that most major networks out there (like Showtime) do not tend to reveal much when it comes to official start dates. However, we do believe that we’ll be waiting a little bit longer to see the cast and crew back at it.

Is there a good chance that everyone will be at work before the end of the spring? Absolutely! As a matter of fact, we tend to think that they will be deep into the season at that point. There are advantages that come with waiting until May to get things going again. Take, for starters, the opportunity that it yields when it comes to being able to avoid colder temperatures, and that may also benefit the story. After all, we don’t believe that the show will spend all of the past timeline with the girls in the winter. We just had that for all of season 2!

The unfortunate news that we can share right now is quite simple: Regardless of when production starts or ends, we will be waiting until 2025 to see the series back on Showtime. We recognize that the industry strikes from last year probably played a role in this, but honestly, we’re also fine with waiting however long it takes in order to make the show perfect. Shouldn’t we all want this after the journey that we’ve been on with these characters?

The crazy thing, of course, here remains that there is presumably still that “bonus” episode out there for the show, and the network has yet to indicate when that is coming our way…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

