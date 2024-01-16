Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Star on ‘meltdown’ ahead

For everyone out there who is excited to see Yellowjackets season 3 over on Showtime, there is a lot here we can discuss. So, where do we start?

Well, it feels like a pretty natural place at this point may just be noting that as we do enter the next chapter of the hit drama, things are going to continue to take a number of dark twists and turns. If you thought it had made it there before, you haven’t seen anything yet.

In speaking on all of this further to Entertainment Tonight, here is what Samantha Hanratty (who plays the young version of Misty) had to say:

“I’m gonna put it out there that season 1 is chaotic and messy, season 2 is like still cold and dark and it was winter, and then this one was the meltdown … You’re going to see the melting of like what these people are and really get to see like the broness of these girls.”

There are some reasons why this meltdown could happen, given that the cabin is seemingly now gone following the events of the finale. They don’t have much of the bones of society at this point, and they will be reliant on some other things in order to persevere. That’s going to be a challenge for all of them, and they could easily turn on each other.

Also, go ahead and remember this — there are still multiple characters within the past who are not in the present. This is something that we have to actively think about, at least for right now.

Unfortunately, the hard thing right now is knowing that season 3 is supposedly not going to be back until 2025; that is a long time to be left waiting.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

