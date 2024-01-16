Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Not coming until 2025

For everyone out there excited to see Yellowjackets season 3 over at Showtime soon, let’s just say we have bad news.

According to a new report from Deadline right now, the latest season of the drama series will not eventually arrive until 2025. This is a really long wait, especially when you consider the fact that the second season premiered in the spring of 2023.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So why the long wait? Unfortunately, let’s just say that this show is the victim of bad timing than a lot of others — and sure, you can blame the AMPTP for causing the WGA and SAG-AFTRA to have to strike to get fair deals. The writers’ room literally was open for literally a day before the WGA strike began, and that caused a significant slowdown in scripts being produced. The writers got back to work last year, but we imagine that there are also challenges when it comes to finding the right production dates for this show. Remember that this show films in British Columbia, and is it really going to be set in the dead of winter again?

Now, we do tend to think that Yellowjackets season 3 will be around in the first few months of 2024, and that is not a particularly crazy thing to think about for now.

One other thing to remember

There is a bonus episode that will potentially be coming this year, that was filmed at some point alongside season 2. Unfortunately, Showtime has yet to announce anything when it comes to an air date for that, so we could be waiting a good while for some additional news on that. We just hope that at some point, we get more answers as to what really happened way back when.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets now, including what else is ahead

Are you sad to be waiting so long to see Yellowjackets season 3 over at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







