Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: January 2024 hopes

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about Yellowjackets season 3 over the course of January? Make no mistake that we want it! Whether or not it happens, though, remains to be seen.

First and foremost, though, let’s start off by noting what we’re aware of at present that there is still technically another season 2 episode out there. However, there isn’t a lot of information about it at present! All we can say is that this is a bonus episode that could be its own separate thing; our sentiment is that it could have a little bit to do with that casting of Jason Ritter we heard about a long time ago, but time will tell.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Now when it comes to season 3, we should just go ahead and state that Showtime has already ordered it. Not only that, but the writers’ room has been underway for a good while now.

If we were Showtime…

Our objective at this point would be to try and get the third season on the air this fall — that premiere-date window has not been confirmed as of yet, but this is what we would keep your eyes peeled for! We don’t anticipate all that much when it comes to official information this month, unless of course Showtime wants to do us a favor and finally disclose a few things about that bonus episode.

If you have loved everything that Yellowjackets has presented you over the years, we do tend to think that you’re going to like what is coming up next. Our main point of curiosity now is where the survivors go in the past now that the cabin is burned down. Sure, we’ve seen the cave, but are they going to just live there now until they are rescued?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets right now, including other insight about the future

What do you want to learn about when it comes to Yellowjackets season 3 this month?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates very much on the way.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







