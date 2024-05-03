NCIS: Hawaii season 3: Vanessa Lachey brings the ratings receipts

Just in case you needed another reminder that CBS made a baffling decision canceling NCIS: Hawaii, we’ve now got it — and courtesy of Vanessa Lachey.

There are few things that we love more that someone questioning a decision with data at their side, and the series star is now here to do that and then some. In a series of posts yesterday on her Instagram Stories, the actress posted the network’s joyous announcement that they had ten series generating more than ten million viewers in multiplatform viewing — which basically means viewership on network and streaming across a 35-day period. As it turns out, NCIS: Hawaii is one of those ten shows with 10.1 million viewers.

When you look at the other nine shows that are on that list, eight of them have already been renewed for other seasons; meanwhile, Blue Bloods is ending this fall with its fourteenth season. We’re sad for its fans, as well, but it at least does have an opportunity to craft a fitting series finale. Lachey’s series does not.

Another bit of interesting data: NCIS: Hawaii posted better numbers in multiplatform than FBI: Most Wanted, SWAT, and FBI: International, which were all renewed. Curiously, these are also all shows that come from outside studios, which typically means that they have a harder time coming back. Note: We’re not saying that one of them should have been canceled instead. Couldn’t all of them just come back for more?

So why did CBS do this?

Executives gave a variety of reasons yesterday, and it can feel like a word-salad the more that you look at it. Really, it feels like it all just comes down to money where the cost of shooting a show like Hawaii was more than other shows with a smaller ratings footprint. The only other explanation? Shows with smaller audiences were still able to generate more profit. The producers tried to make financial concessions but even still, it was not enough in the end. This is a part of the frustrating economy that exists for shows these days.

