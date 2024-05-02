NCIS: Hawaii season 4: CBS reportedly nixes Paramount+ revival

If you were hoping to see NCIS: Hawaii season 4 find a new life for itself at Paramount+ after its cancellation, we have bad news.

Speaking (per Deadline) today, CBS bosses George Cheeks and Amy Reisenbach denied that any of the recently-canceled shows, including the Vanessa Lachey drama plus So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas, would find a new life for themselves at the streaming service. While the network has made this move in the past with shows including SEAL Team and Evil, we are also in a different era where cost-cutting appears to be top priority.

Is this news a surprise? Not exactly, mostly because we’ve been aware of this disappointing corporate prerogative for a good while now. This is why our hope has been that the network themselves could reverse their decision — it may be unlikely, but they did it with SWAT and certainly, crazier things have happened. If there was a show that deserved another shot, it is certainly this one given the solid ratings it has posted throughout this season.

So why cancel it at all? The executives largely speak on that subject in vague terms, citing the “embarrassment of riches” that they have across the schedule right now. It is true that there are a lot of solid performers, and if NCIS: Hawaii was on another network and produced by their in-house studio (take ABC), it would be a lock for renewal. Its end is a function of CBS’ strength, but also money and also a level of future uncertainty amidst a Paramount Global sale.

Despite all of this bad news, of course we’ll never stop rooting for more — both in terms of story as well as representation, NCIS: Hawaii stands out among everything else in the franchise. The cancellation is all the more aggravating when you consider that just weeks ago, it was highly touted amidst the 1,000th episode celebration for the franchise.

