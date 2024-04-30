NCIS: Hawaii season 3 finale: Will Sam Hanna die?

As you prepare to see the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 finale on CBS next week, is a longtime franchise character in Sam Hanna about to die?

Based on the promo that aired last night, there is obviously a certain reason for concern. After all, Dr. Cruz turned out to be far more dangerous than anyone first assumed, and both Sam and much of the Elite team are currently in danger. This raises a lot of questions when it comes to whether or not LL Cool J’s character will survive — he’s already worried enough about other agents arriving on the scene and getting gassed themselves.

Our sentiment, at least for now, is that Sam will find a way to survive. After making it through so many years over on NCIS: Los Angeles, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to imagine that another spin-off would kill him off. We tend to think that he’ll make it through this and, by the end of the finale, be heading back to the City of Angels. We know that he was a big-time part of this season, but we also never got the sense that this was meant to be a multi-year arc — though we could be wrong.

The unfortunate thing right now is simply that we may never get to see what the long-term plans would have been. This is currently set to be the series finale and while we hope that this is not the case, it could take some time if there is any hope at saving the show.

We’ve said this ever since the series was initially canceled, and we do think it still holds true now — the best-case scenario for this show is going to be CBS reversing their decision.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding NCIS: Hawaii, including more details on the finale

What do you think we are going to see over the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 finale when it airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







