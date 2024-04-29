NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The series finale?

Next week on CBS, we are going to be feeling some pretty deep sadness — NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 10 may be the end of the road. At the time of this writing, it looks as though this is going to be the series finale.

The cancellation news from this past Friday hit us hard — while there were reports that the show was on the bubble, there were also discussions that the show could be coming back for an abbreviated fourth season. That isn’t happening, and that is a pretty hard pill in order to swallow. Of course, we are still hoping that there’s a chance that someone else will pick the show up, but the most likely scenario is that CBS just changes their mind. They already have a greater incentive to do it than almost any other networks out there.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 10 synopsis with other details as to what lies ahead:

“Divided We Conquer” – Following a devastating ambush with a deadly bioweapon, the NCIS team must track down a mysterious terrorist group before they can strike again, on the conclusion of the two-part third season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The scariest question we have to wonder right now: Is there going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of it? If so, this would be the most painful end possible. We wish there was some sort of way to ensure that fans get proper closure in the event a show gets canceled. We tend to think they deserve that in exchange for their loyalty!

