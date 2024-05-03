NCIS season 21 finale spoilers: Star on ‘hard decisions’ ahead

The more that we hear about the NCIS season 21 finale airing on CBS this Monday, the more we recognize that this will be a different sort of story than what we’ve seen in the past.

Is there going to be some element of danger still for the team? You better believe it and yet, if there’s a cliffhanger this time around, it is likely to be more personal than it is professional, and geared very much around the status of one Jessica Knight.

Is Katrina Law’s character going to depart the squad in DC, potentially to lead up the Far East office in her father’s position? The table has been set for this as a possibility, and it does seem like the closing minutes of the episode will be all about her working to make that choice. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Rocky Carroll (Vance) had to say on the subject:

“By the time we get to the end of this episode, Special Agent Knight is going to have to make some hard decisions … and the audience should stand by, because you’ll get those answers.”

We personally want to say that Knight is sticking around, largely because she’s built a life in DC and she is in love with Jimmy — yet, is that going to be what she chooses? The one thing we can say with confidence is that Palmer will not want to stand in her way. That’s never been the sort of guy he is, and we tend to think that he will continue to show and demonstrate that over the course of this episode, as well. He will encourage her to pursue what he wants.

Do we want Knight to be fulfilled? 100%, but at the same time, we also don’t want to see a situation here where the character ends up leaving the show. That’s the tough part for us as a viewer!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including a few more details on what else is coming

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS season 21 finale on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







