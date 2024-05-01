NCIS season 21 finale spoilers: Is Knight leaving the team?

If you did not know already, the NCIS season 21 finale is airing on CBS this Monday, and we do now have further confirmation on one story.

For a little while now, we’ve speculated that one of the biggest storylines would be Jessica Knight facing a bit decision: Will she leave the team? We know from “The Plan” earlier this season that she could be getting an offer at some point to run the Far East office and now, that moment seems to be here!

In speaking on this subject further to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Rocky Carroll had to say:

“It’s a legacy offer, her dad’s position [Special Agent-in-Charge of the NCIS Far East Field Office] that she was interested in at some point … I also think Vance knows that Agent Knight is at a crossroads personally and professionally, and a change of venue, a change of scenery might do her good.

“He knows that sometimes change of location allows you to clear your head … There’s a lot of things going on personally— her relationship with Jimmy [Brian Dietzen], her relationship with her dad… I think he’s thinking a fresh start might just be the thing for her.”

Could this be the case? Sure, but we also have a hard time thinking that leaving DC would come easy for her — if she chooses to do that at all! We don’t think that she ever anticipated that she would be in the relationship that she is with Jimmy, and that does complicate quite a bit when it comes to what she wants out of her future.

The biggest thing that we can say at present is this: We’ve yet to hear any evidence that Katrina Law is leaving the show. So long as that is the case, we will continue to have hope.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

