NCIS season 21: Who wants on Tony – Ziva spin-off?

While we wait for more news about the NCIS spin-off featuring Tony and Ziva, there is still a lot of fun stuff here to discuss. Take, for starters, who from the larger franchise could end up appearing.

Are there a few people we already have on our own personal list? You better believe it! We’d love to see anyone who spent some substantial time with Cote de Pablo or Michael Weatherly on the original show, especially since there is a built-in rapport there. We also don’t think it would be that hard to figure out a story reason for them to turn up.

Now that we’ve gotten all of that out of the way, why not talk Rocky Carroll for a moment? Speaking to TV Insider, the actor behind Leon Vance makes it clear that he’d be intrigued about showing up in some capacity:

“It’s funny you should mention it. I just did a podcast with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, and we had a chat about that, and I said, ‘Who knows? Sometimes the director may need to come in and check in on you kids because you’re on the other side of the world here.’ … That would be kind of fun. Video check-in would be nice. I’d like to see their faces when Vance just walks into the room.”

At the time of this writing, we don’t think that this still-untitled spin-off is going to rely too much on crossovers. However, at the same time we do think there’s a good chance that a cameo or two could still happen! A lot will be based on production timelines; the spin-off will start shooting this summer, and if happens before NCIS season 22 gets started (which could happen in mid-July), there could be a chance for something a little more substantial. Otherwise, it’s tricky — after all, Michael and Cote will be filming in Europe. Flying over there from Los Angeles is not a quick or easy thing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

