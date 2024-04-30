NCIS season 21 finale promo: Will Knight or Parker die?

As we prepare to see the NCIS season 21 finale on CBS next week, lives are on the line! To be specific, we mean both Alden Parker and Jessica Knight.

We knew based on some of the early details that were out there for “Reef Madness” that this was going to be one of the more dangerous installments we’ve seen for certain members of the team. Now, we feel that sentiment on yet another level. The preview for what’s coming up signaled that the two could be drowning about a ship … at least if they are not found in enough time.

We know that over the past few episodes, the series has leaned a little bit more into humor. Yet, at the same time, one of the goals for this show is to keep you almost always on your toes. The writers have done a good job of that throughout, and we imagine that they’re eager to make this into some sort of dramatic action thriller. We imagine that a lot of time here was spent on how to craft some sort of proper cliffhanger — let’s just hope that it lives up to the hype we’ve created in our head!

While the finale promo does not focus much on it, we know due to the synopsis that another key part of the story here is going to be about Knight receiving some sort of opportunity from Vance. Our guess? She could have a chance to head overseas and lead the Far East team. That may be something that she chooses to do, but will she regret it? It was a part of “the plan” she crafted with her father, but plans can change. She never anticipated her relationship with Jimmy.

