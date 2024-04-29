NCIS season 21 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Who’s in danger?

Next week on CBS, you’re going to be seeing NCIS season 21 episode 10 arrive. Are you ready for the finale to officially arrive?

Personally, we wish of course that the season was longer — how could we not? Of course, blame the AMPTP for stringing along the strikes for as long as possible. We know the writers have done their best to bring a lot of great stuff to the table in a short amount of time, and you’ll get a chance to see some of that on “Reef Madness” in just seven days. This is going to be a dangerous storyline for at least a couple of characters, and there is a chance at a pretty big cliffhanger.

Also, you have to wonder whether or not Knight will even stay at NCIS in DC! Remember that storyline about the Far East office introduced in “The Plan”? Well, that’s going to be a big part of the story here.

If you want to know more, go ahead and check out the full season 21 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Reef Madness” – Parker and Knight discover three bodies on an old Navy ship that’s about to be sunk and turned into an artificial reef, when they’re suddenly locked inside by a mysterious figure. Also, Vance offers Knight a unique opportunity, on the 21st season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The #1 thing to hope for

To us, that’s not all that complicated — we just want this finale to feel just as big and epic as some others we’ve seen over the years. It is true that we have not had as much time to build up to it, but we still have faith in the writers delivering the goods.

What are you the most excited to see entering NCIS season 21 episode 10?

