NCIS: Michael Weatherly teases further Tony, Ziva show title

Michael Weatherly has noted already that he knows the title of the upcoming NCIS spin-off featuring himself and Cote de Pablo.

So, what will it be? Well, for the time being, Weatherly (who is an EP on the show alongside a star) is having fun teasing the fan base about it! In a post on Twitter this weekend, here is what he had to say:

Getting ready to announce the Title of our new show… NCIS: Something … I’d love to hear what you think it might be…….

We don’t think that the spin-off having NCIS in its time comes as that much of a shock, mostly because that branding is an instant way to draw viewers. The only reason we questioned it entering the episode tonight is simply because technically, Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David are not currently NCIS agents. Based on what we’ve heard so far, they are working in the private sector in Europe when the two find themselves on the run. Of course, we do imagine that there’s going to be some franchise DNA mixed in here, and so many of their skills are ones that they’ve learned as agents.

There are a lot of possible names we could think of here, whether it be NCIS: On the Run (this is Weatherly’s bio on Twitter), NCIS: Europe (though that may imply a specific field office), or just something as simple as NCIS: Tony and Ziva.

Filming for the spin-off is going to be taking place this summer, and we hope that we’re going to see it by early 2025, at the latest. Our feeling is that Paramount+ (who will be the exclusive home for the show) is going to find a spot for it that works within the framework of the rest of the franchise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

