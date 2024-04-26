NCIS season 21 episode 9 sneak peek: Delilah returns!

In a handful of days you are going to be seeing NCIS season 21 episode 9 … and are we about to see Timothy McGee becoming a reality star?

Well, we’d been hoping to see Margo Harshman back as Delilah at some point this season and as it turns out, we’re seeing her Monday night! With that being said, we don’t think a lot of people out there are going to anticipate how exactly the character turns up.

In some of the sneak peeks (watch here) for this episode, you have a chance to learn that McGee and his wife are in the midst of doing a kitchen remodel, which is one of the more stressful things that can happen for an established couple like this. However, it just so turns out that Delilah has a solution to it that makes a certain amount of sense: Go on a reality show, which will do the remodel for free. We don’t exactly think that Sean Murray’s character is super-eager to be a part of a show like this, but it could save the two of them a lot of stress. We just don’t think the sneak preview we’re discussing here is the only time that the two are going to be talking about things here.

As for what else is going to be coming up in this episode, let’s just say that there is a pretty brutal case that is going to lead to some of the agents heading to Texas. Based on what we’re seeing in here, the Lone Star State is going to be presenting in a pretty ridiculous and over-the-top manner but honestly, what else did you expect? This is an episode titled “Prime Cut” and it’s pretty clear that the show knows what they are doing here.

