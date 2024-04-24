NCIS season 21 finale spoilers: Gary Cole on ‘big trouble’ ahead

With the NCIS season 21 finale coming to CBS a week from Monday, what all can we say about the story ahead? Based on early teases, there are multiple characters in danger — with Parker and Knight high up on that list! Given what we’ve seen from this show over the years, absolutely there is a chance that a cliffhanger or two will emerge.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Gary Cole did not give everything away. However, at the same time he did indicate that there are a lot of good things to be excited about:

“What I can say that people are in trouble. Big trouble. And it’s going to take everybody — and I’ll lay a little hint — it’s going to take everybody on board. If you take the clue.”

Given that a part of this episode is going to be taking place on an old Navy ship, there’s a good chance that we’re going to be seeing everyone flock there in the hopes of saving some characters’ lives. What is important to remember is that Parker does not necessarily have the greatest history on the water; that is something that was first set up back early on in his run on the show. We are certainly optimistic that he and everyone else will be okay, but this is 100% a show that loves to throw you for a loop. They’ve had life-or-death cliffhangers before and by virtue of that, it feels more than fair to expect one here, as well.

If nothing else, we’re confident that the finale will be exciting! It’s also nice to know that a season 22 is coming, so you don’t have to worry about that.

