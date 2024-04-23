NCIS season 21 episode 9 promo: Someone dies twice?

Next week CBS is going to bring us NCIS season 21 episode 9 — so what exactly makes “Prime Cut” stand out from the pack?

Well, the first thing that we can note here is that this episode seems to be set in part in Texas, so you are not just going to see all of it back at the DC field office. Also, a character is going to be killed on multiple occasions? Sure, that sounds insane and yet, it was actually teased within the promo.

From start to finish, this case looks like it is going to have a lot of comedy (Jimmy making a joke about a severed hand, for starters). Also, some incredibly high stakes at the same time. It looks like McGee is involved in some sort of skirmish, and there is also going to be at least one chase on horseback at some point.

As for whether or not this episode is going to be connected in some way to the finale, let’s just say that we are not altogether optimistic that this will be case. This is a show that has no problem at all doing some of these standalone hours, and this could prove to be the case here — after all, we know already that the series is building towards something big when it comes to Knight and Parker potentially being in danger come finale time.

Do we wish that the promo showed us more than just some funny quips and some action sequences? Sure, but at the same time, this is what we have seen on a number of occasions with this show. We obviously would love nothing more than to be able to speculate more about the story, but that’s something that may be ahead with the finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

