NCIS season 21 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare to see NCIS season 21 episode 9 on CBS next week, what can we say about it? On the surface, “Prime Cut” looks fun! At the same time, it is also important within the larger picture of the season. This is the last one before the finale, which could raise a ton of questions about the future of a lot of characters across the board.

Before we do move forward here, go ahead and check out the full season 21 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Prime Cut” – After discovering the remains of a Marine captain, the NCIS team travels to Texas to interrogate the suspected killer, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We’ve already seen some images out there of Jessica Knight wearing a cowboy hat, so clearly the show is having a blast when it comes to transporting these characters. Is this more than just a case-of-the-week plot? This is really the big question that needs to be answered, and we really hope that it will before the hour airs.

As it stands, at least this is a chance to see an episode that will look a little bit different aesthetically. That is important when it comes to trying to make an episode a little bit more memorable after the fact. Given that this is such a short season with only ten episodes, each one of them really has to pop! After all, you want to hope that people will catch repeats between now and when season 22 premieres, which will more than likely be in the fall.

This article was written be Jessica BunBun.

