NCIS season 21 finale spoilers: Huge Jessica Knight decision?

Is the upcoming NCIS season 21 finale setting up a big decision for Jessica Knight — and will it create confusion about her future on the show?

For now, let’s just put it this way — this is a series that loves its fair share of cliffhangers, and there is a chance that another big one is coming — albeit in a slightly different way than we’ve seen the past few years. Speaking to TV Insider recently, here is some of what Rocky Carroll (Vance) had to say about the storyline that’s ahead:

“Jimmy [Brian Dietzen] and Knight have this romance and then we introduced Agent Knight’s father, who has a very specific plan for the life of his daughter … And I think Jimmy and Knight are going to have to come to terms and make some very hard decisions about their future.”

All of this feels tied into the events of “The Plan” earlier this season, which is when we learned that Knight’s father wanted to leave his spot as the head of the Far East office to her. This is a chance for her to substantially move up the ranks within NCIS, but at the same time, this would lead to some big life changes. She and Jimmy have a relationship that comes with it a lot of stability; Palmer won’t want to get in the way of something that she wants. Yet, is this something that she really wants? That’s something that she will have to figure out here in due time, and there is no guarantee that we will learn here at the end of this season.

Hence, the possibility of a different sort of cliffhanger than what we’re used to — there may be some danger at other points in the story, but not necessarily with this one.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next NCIS episode, airing on CBS Monday night

What do you think could be coming for Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight with the upcoming NCIS finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







