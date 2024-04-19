NCIS season 21 spoilers: A look at the remaining three episodes

As many of you may be aware at this point, we are in the home stretch of NCIS season 21, and there is a lot to look forward to from here on out!

So, what should we go ahead and say here? Well, let’s put this in rather simple terms: There are three more episodes to come, and these are going to give you everything from big cases to character spotlights. It is effectively an opportunity to deliver on a lot of things that people have loved about this show all season long, and hopefully also give you a big cliffhanger leading into season 22. There are only ten episodes this season, so why not make all of them especially worthwhile.

Here is what we can say about all of the remaining episodes, at least for the time being.

Season 21 episode 8, “Heartless” – The NCIS team looks for a motive behind the kidnapping and death of a famous heart surgeon, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 21 episode 9, “Prime Cut” – Oddly, this is an episode that CBS has not said much about as of yet, but it will air on April 29. Doesn’t it sound like it is set in some sort of steakhouse based on title alone?

Season 21 episode 10 (finale),“Reef Madness” – Parker and Knight discover three bodies on an old Navy ship that’s about to be sunk and turned into an artificial reef, when they’re suddenly locked inside by a mysterious figure. Also, Vance offers Knight a unique opportunity, on the 21st season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

