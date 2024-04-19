NCIS season 21 episode 10 spoilers: First finale details!

It is true that you will be stuck waiting until Monday, May 6 in order to see the NCIS season 21 finale air. Yet, we have news on it now!

First and foremost, one of the things that we were pretty curious about entering the episode was who the main focus would be. After all, the season 20 finale was largely about Torres, whereas the season 19 finale had a big-time Parker cliffhanger. Based on the earlier details about “Reef Madness,” it could be tied to Jessica Knight on a couple of different levels.

For more, take a look at the full NCIS season 21 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Reef Madness” – Parker and Knight discover three bodies on an old Navy ship that’s about to be sunk and turned into an artificial reef, when they’re suddenly locked inside by a mysterious figure. Also, Vance offers Knight a unique opportunity, on the 21st season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there a chance that this episode will introduce a new Big Bad? Honestly, we would not mind this given the fact that we haven’t had a significant long-term adversary in a good while. This would be a great chance for the show to introduce a few wrinkles and there is something quite exciting that comes along with that.

Since there is already an NCIS season 22 renewal at CBS, you don’t have to worry about that; instead, you should just be concerned with whether or not Parker and Knight are going to be able to get out of this situation in time…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

