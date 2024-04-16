NCIS season 21 episode 8 promo: Dr. Alden Parker?

As we move on from the 1,000th episode in the NCIS franchise moving into season 21 episode 8, we hope that you are set for something totally different. “Heartless” is on the way next week, and it does feel like it will be a totally different sort of story than what we had a chance to see last night.

We’ve known for weeks now that Parker was going to have a story coming up where he would impersonate a doctor; however, it was not clear that he would be in so much danger! Based on the promo that we’ve had a chance to check out here, at the forefront for the story here is the character doing whatever he can in order to ensure that he makes it through a hostage situation with real medical professionals without being forced to operate.

Given that this episode is a spotlight for Gary Cole, it goes without saying that there is going to be a reasonable amount of humor. However, at the same time things will eventually be cranked up to 11 and we will have a great opportunity to see precisely how this character makes it through what is clearly a pretty desperate situation. He won’t have the resources that he typically does within the field, and he will be reliant so much more on his team from afar in order to lend a helping hand. Who is to say that all things considered, they are going to be able to do much? We don’t exactly think that this can be counted on right now, and that is putting it mildly.

Given that there are only three episodes remaining the rest of the way, let’s just hope that all of them are awesome and bring something different to the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

