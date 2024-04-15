NCIS season 21 episode 8 spoilers: Who killed a heart surgeon?

After the huge milestone tonight on CBS, where can NCIS go entering season 21 episode 8 next week? It is fair to say that there are a lot of interesting directions the story could take, and we are excited for some of that to play out.

Just don’t expect “Heartless” to be full of nostalgia and Easter eggs in the same way that the story tonight is; instead, it feels like it is going to be your standard case-of-the-week where a dead body is discovered and the team has to find a way to figure things out.

To get some more news all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 21 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Heartless” – The NCIS team looks for a motive behind the kidnapping and death of a famous heart surgeon, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you have not heard already…

One of the more tantalizing teases for this episode is that it will present an opportunity for us to see Alden Parker go undercover in the medical field — meaning that there will be some great chances for comedy. It is fascinating that despite being the de-facto father figure of the field agents, Gary Cole has yet to have a big spotlight so far this season. We imagine that this could be an opportunity for that, though in general a lot of the personal storylines have to take a back seat this season due to the shortened ten-episode order. (We do still imagine something big happening in the finale — cliffhangers are fairly standard for this show.)

