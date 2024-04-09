NCIS renewed for season 22 at CBS!

While the following bit of news may not come as a surprise, it should still generate a lot of happiness: NCIS is coming back.

Today, just six days before the landmark 1,000th episode for the entire franchise, the folks at CBS confirmed that you will be seeing a season 22 for the crime drama. The pickup was announced at the same time as another Monday-night show in The Neighborhood, and CBS Entertainment head Amy Reisenbach had the following to say about it:

“The Neighborhood and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama … They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor, and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season.”

For the time being nothing has been said regarding NCIS: Hawaii, but we do remain optimistic for the time being. One of the good things about this franchise is that all of the shows carry with them a certain amount of name recognition all over the globe.

The flagship NCIS is pretty firmly at this point the third longest-running primetime scripted drama of all time in terms of seasons, behind only both Law & Order and its spin-off Law & Order: SVU, which is in sole possession of the title. It does not appear as though anyone is eager to stop it anytime soon and why would they? The ratings remain incredibly strong and beyond that, the show has proven at this point that it can handle a tremendous amount of change behind the scenes. It even was able to move forward without Mark Harmon, which was admittedly one of the things that we were the most worried about for a certain period of time.

Odds are, season 22 is going to premiere this fall; we will have more on it soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

