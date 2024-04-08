Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, April 8, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you do want more of the crime drama at this point, let’s just say that 100% we understand! The show has been hyping up quite extensively one of the biggest installments in recent TV history, a celebration of 1,000 episodes across the entire franchise. How many other shows have the capability to do something like this? The answer is pretty close to zero.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in and share at least some of the bad news — while this milestone story is still coming, you will be waiting another week to see it. (There is an Entertainment Tonight special airing tonight, just in case you want to enjoy some show-related content.)

So what is the story going to be for the April 15 milestone? If you have not heard yet, the title is “A Thousand Yards.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below helps to set the stage:

“A Thousand Yards” – NCIS comes under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past. Also, Vance tries to mend fences with his estranged son by explaining why, despite the ongoing dangers of his job, he still chooses to stay at NCIS, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Episode marks the 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise. Daniela Ruah (NCIS: LOS ANGELES) and Vanessa Lachey (NCIS: HAWAI’I) make a special appearance.

We should go ahead and note here that this episode is going to be followed by an NCIS: Hawaii episode that is titled “A Thousand More,” a sign that this franchise has no intention to go anywhere for the immediate future. Hopefully, the stories stay as strong and entertaining as they’ve been so far.

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 21 when the big milestone airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

