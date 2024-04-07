NCIS season 21 finale: A cliffhanger expectation

For those who are currently unaware, the cast and crew of NCIS recently wrapped production for their upcoming season 21 finale. Based on everything that we’ve seen and heard so far, it is going to be big.

After all, why wouldn’t it be? This is a series that has cultivated huge cliffhangers over the past few years alone. Think about Gibbs’ boat blowing up, Parker going on the run, or Torres potentially killing someone responsible for hurting his family. What else could the show really do? Just because season 21 is shorter does not mean that they are going to shy away from a jaw-dropping conclusion.

We should note that technically, no specific cliffhanger has been revealed or teased as of yet. With that being said, it is fairly easy to guess on what an ideal one could be! Just think for a moment about the characters who have gotten this sort of focus as of late — isn’t it time for McGee to have one? We always do love to see him still tested and doing something different, and this could be a golden opportunity for that.

Another huge possibility is to set up a cliffhanger with the return of Mark Harmon, even if it is temporary. Think about it like this: They are going to push hard the upcoming NCIS: Origins show that will be on the 2024-25 schedule. What better way to promote that than by having the modern-day version of Gibbs return? Even if it is just a brief arc for Jethro, it is an ideal way to get people discussing the character in full force.

If there is a good story for the latter, we do think this could be a potential cliffhanger. Sure, it could also be something as standard as a team member being in danger — even if the show has done this a dozen times, doesn’t it still work?

What sort of cliffhanger do you think we could have following the NCIS season 21 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

