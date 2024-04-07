NCIS season 21: Sean Murray on long-term future

Can you count on Sean Murray to be a part of NCIS for the long haul? Well, there seem to be two schools of thought — what he wants to do and after that, what the show may end up doing instead.

Ultimately, the truth with this show is that they do like to craft a few surprises here and there into the story. Need we remind you of some of the people who have died over the years? Not every actor gets to go out on their own accord.

In speaking on this further to People Magazine, here is at least some of what Sean Murray himself had to say on the subject:

“I think we learned this with things that have happened on the show over the years… No one is quite safe … Obviously, being here 21 years, [I] have enjoyed, immensely, being a part of this show and continue to be incredibly grateful to be a part of this show, but you never know what’s going to happen.”

We don’t want to say that Murray is speaking in here in generalities, given that what he says here is technically true. However, at the same time we have an extremely hard time thinking that we’re going to be seeing the actor depart the show at any point in the near future. He’s one of the most important people left! While it is technically true that there are no original series regulars left in the cast, he at least has been around since the early half of the first season. He’s also the character who has undergone the greatest overall transformation and there is a certain value to that, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding NCIS now, including filming the upcoming finale

What do you think the long-term future of McGee on NCIS could end up being?

Is there anything you are especially excited for? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







