NCIS season 21 finale: Wilmer Valderrama on last day filming

As you wait to see the 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise airing on Monday night, why not take a look towards the end?

For those who are not aware, today is actually the final day of shooting the upcoming finale, and we have it on good authority that we are gearing up for some epic stuff. After all, we are inclined to listen to some of what Wilmer Valderrama has to say on the subject!

If you head over to the actor’s official Instagram now, you can see a video on his Stories where he mentions that there is a lot of big and exciting stuff moving into the end of the season. While he does not explicitly mention any cliffhangers that are coming, at the same time it feels rather likely that we’re going to see some. All things considered, how can we not? Remember what we’ve had a chance to see on the series to date when it comes to some of these things.

Let’s just hope that when it comes to Wilmer’s character of Nick Torres, there is an ending ahead that feels at least a little bit more stable and grounded. We’re hoping for something that allows the guy an opportunity to breathe a little bit more and, by virtue of that, a chance for us also to sit back and see him in a happier place. Is he ever going to move on romantically, or at the very least be away from some of his demons.

Given that last season’s cliffhanger was Nick-focused, we would not be surprised if this time around, there was something more about McGee. After all, it’s been a while since he closed the season off with an epic story.

Related – Check out a new preview now for the 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise!

What are you most excited to see moving into the NCIS season 21 finale?

Do you think there is some sort of big, dramatic cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







