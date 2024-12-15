Saturday Night Live cold open: Sarah Sherman plays Nancy Grace

With Chris Rock as the host for Saturday Night Live this weekend, anything was possible for the cold open. So what did we get? Well, Sarah Sherman playing Nancy Grace, for starters, and then also a lot of material around Luigi Mangione, the man arrested for the health-care assassination over the past week.

The first thing that we really should note here is that this is the first time that we’ve had a chance to see Nancy Grace — impersonation or real — on television over the past few years. Sherman was brilliant at this, managing to capture both her voice and also some exaggerated comedy.

We did wonder over the past few days whether or not the show was going to take on the Luigi headlines, but they went there and did not back down. Are there going to be those who believe that this was 100% in pure taste? We’re sure; yet, the whole point of this was satire, and also shining a light on the obsession that people have over killers and “bad boys” in America.

Beyond talking about Grace, it is worth noting that Kenan Thompson had an insanely great two minutes as a guy who was apparently at a McDonald’s right when the arrest happened. This is arguably when the longtime cast member is at his best — coming into a sketch, delivering greatness for a couple of minutes, and then dipping out before the end.

Is this an impression we could see Sherman bring back at some point? In theory sure, but at the same time, it is probably going to be based on whenever the show dives into true-crime. We’ll have to wait and see what frequency that is approached.

