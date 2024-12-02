Saturday Night Live season 50: Chris Rock, Martin Short to host

Today Saturday Night Live confirmed the lineup of hosts coming up in the rest of December — and let’s just say there are so many reasons to be happy.

For those who don’t know, Paul Mescal is hosting this weekend’s new episode with Shaboozey as the musical guest. Of course, it remains our hope that Pedro Pascal (who appeared alongside Mescal in Gladiator II) will make some sort of cameo, or perhaps even reprise one of the recurring characters he has done in the past.

Now, let’s get to some other upcoming hosts, shall we?

December 14 – Chris Rock is back in Studio 8H! Isn’t it crazy that he is not technically in the five-timers’ club yet? His ties to the show obviously run very deep, and it feels like a foregone conclusion that his appearance here will be hilarious. Gracie Abrams, meanwhile, will serve as the musical guest.

December 21 – Finally, the holiday episode is being hosted by none other than the incomparable Martin Short! Hozier will be the musical guest, and we would be shocked if there isn’t a little Christmas music thrown in here.

Given that both Rock and Short are comedy icons, we would hardly be surprised in the event that they both had some special guests or cameos at their episodes. As a matter of fact, can’t we all just universally agree that this is something that we would want! It is just hard to imagine a scenario where the two stop by sans other familiar faces, especially with this being season 50. The only reason it may not happen is because some names could be saved for the 50th anniversary special, which is slated for next year … but why not have some more fun along the way?

