Saturday Night Live brings out Peanut the Squirrel’s widow

There was one thing that we weren’t quite prepared for on tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode, it was seeing Sarah Sherman as Hazel, the widow of Peanut the Squirrel.

Odds are, you heard a thing or two about Peanut on social media … and we don’t have to get too much into that part of it. Instead of that, let’s just talk about Sherman’s completely insane performance as the squirrel, who was somehow both in mourning and also thirsty for Colin Jost at the same time.

Now, we should note here that it would not be a Sherman – SNL sketch without some sort of random and/or inappropriate dialogue, and rest assured that we got that here and then some. Basically, we just got a series of one absurd thing after the next and in the end, that’s a big part of what made this so fun to dive completely into overall.

