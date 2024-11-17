Saturday Night Live: Charli XCX & Andy Samberg sing about cops

We knew entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode that Charli XCX would be the host as well as the musical guest. So, what did she perform?

Well, she had a couple of opportunities in here to shine as a vocalist, but we honestly want to use this article to discuss her Digital Short with Andy Samberg, which may be the best one of these we’ve seen dating back to some of Andy’s final seasons as a full-time cast member.

For starters, the premise here was insane: Two people who love reporting others to the police. Also, the melody here was legitimately fun and catchy — it was one of those songs that was so much better than it had any business being. We could’ve guessed that Charli would feature since it would be a waste to not have her involved here, but her coming on board halfway was a total delight.

In general, in between the subject matter, the melody, and the performances, you can argue that this entire show was a reminder of how good SNL can be when the cast and writers are really inspired. You got the sense in here that everyone was really-excited to have Charli hosting and they wanted to bring out the best for her — what we got here was a legitimately funny episode from start to finish. Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there are at least another couple of Digital Shorts before the season ends.

As for Charli’s performances…

She went a crowd-pleasing route with “360” first and foremost. The second performance was “Sympathy is a Knife,” which we would argue is one of the best pop performances that she’s given in her career. She totally commanded that stage despite being up there by herself, and with a fairly small amount of lighting at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on tonight’s Saturday Night Live, including the cold open

What did you think about Charli XCX’s performance on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







