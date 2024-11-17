Saturday Night Live cold open: Alec Baldwin is RFK Jr.

Entering this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open, we honestly had little to no idea what the cold open would be. It would be easy to say that more politics would be the focus; yet, at the same time, you could make an argument that viewers are tired of this already — especially the average audience for this show.

So, what did we actually get here? Well, the show did decide to go the political route here, instead bringing back Dana Carvey to do a little more of Joe Biden. Also, James Austin Johnson being back as Donald Trump for a transition meeting at the White House.

The problem with this particular sketch was rather simple: We don’t know how many people were in the mood to really laugh about what’s going on — also, a number of the jokes have already been played out in a handful of different ways.

Honestly, the biggest thing that we were waiting to see here was if there were going to be any cameos as members of the upcoming Cabinet. There were no other people who turned up at first, but we will say that the Elon Musk – Matt Gaetz Alien joke was spectacular.

Then, we actually saw Gaetz, as played here by Sarah Sherman. Then, we saw one of the most ironic cameos out there in Alec Baldwin as Robert Kennedy Jr. — he used to play Trump and now, he is playing a member of his Cabinet presumably. Who in the world saw that coming? (This is the second time Baldwin has appeared on the show this fall — he may be controversial in his own way, but he is one of the most prolific guests in the entire history of the show.)

Consider the cold open tonight evidence of how the show is going to handle the next several years — sure, the sketch started out dull, but it got stronger as it went along.

What did you think about the Saturday Night Live cold open this week?

