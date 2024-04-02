NCIS season 21: 1,000th franchise episode trailer takes look back

As so many of you may know, NCIS is going to be the home of the 1,000th episode of the entire franchise, and we have a sense now of what it will look like!

Today, the folks at CBS have released a larger look ahead towards the story in question, and it is one that does give you a mixture of stuff to expect. You can watch it over at Entertainment Weekly, and it is clear almost immediately that Leon Vance will be at the center of much of what you see. He comes across as reflective, and he has a lot to look back on given that he’s been the leader for so many branches of the team so far.

What we do love about this trailer is how jam-packed it is full of nods to the past. Sure, you get footage in here of the current series including NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Sydney, but also reminders of the past, whether it be the recently-concluded NCIS: Los Angeles and even NCIS: New Orleans, which often gets ignored in the present day. Personally, we’d love to see a character from that office turn up in here somewhere, given that it would be such a nod to the past.

Ultimately, seeing a character in the past in this trailer is definitely not a sign that they are going to be appearing in the present. The only two confirmed guest stars from other shows right now are Daniela Ruah from LA and Vanessa Lachey from Hawaii. However, we wouldn’t be shocked if there are a couple of surprises that the producers are holding onto. It would perhaps make the most sense for us to see either Mark Harmon or Cote de Pablo, given that there are spin-offs coming about a younger Gibbs (where Harmon is a narrator and executive producer) and also Tony and Ziva’s new life. This would serve as a perfect combination of nostalgia and also things that matter in the present.

Related – Get some more insight now regarding the big NCIS milestone and what is to come

What are you most excited to see within the 1,000th episode for NCIS as a franchise?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are even more big updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







