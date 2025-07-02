Duster season 1 finale: EP on opening title sequence, changes

There are so many fantastic things about Duster on HBO Max, but we want to focus in by talking about the opening title sequence here!

After all, the animation for it was fantastic from the start and beyond just that, it does a great job of capturing the tone of the show. There is action and plenty of fun, but there are also some little Easter eggs sprinkled throughout! Like Only Murders in the Building and a handful of other shows, the producers realize that there is a loot of value in constantly shaking things up.

Speaking to Forbes, co-creator LaToya Morgan made it abundantly clear that there is some reasoning behind the ever-changing credits, and also the style and spirit of it:

“We wanted the chance to really immerse the audience in the story, and the title sequence was just another way to do that. We had this great company called the Meat department, who did our animation. We wanted to feel like you’re in a little toy box, like you’re on the drive with this toy Duster.”

Are we going to see something new in the credits for the finale? For now, that is certainly our expectation — why change up something that clearly works to keep people engaged? There are so many loose ends that need to be addressed within this final episode, whether it be the location of the briefcase, if Nina can survive, the mystery of Xavier, and if Saxton was actually responsible for Joe’s death. Who knows? There could even be a cliffhanger.

Rest assured, we will fight ’til the ends of the Earth for a Duster season 2 … we just hope that the viewership is large enough to make it happen.

What are you most eager to see moving into the Duster season 1 finale?

