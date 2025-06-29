Duster season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead?

In a handful of days you are going to have a chance to see the Duster season 1 finale officially arrive — are you ready for it? All roads lead to some sort of crazy showdown with Saxton, Nina, Jim, and a wide array of other characters in the midst. We could get closure on Joe’s death, plus also some resolution on the huge Xavier mystery that has been looming for the past several weeks.

Now that we’ve said that, it only feels right to wonder the following: Is every single loose end under the sun going to be addressed? We would hardly be surprised if there is still a cliffhanger coming, one that does raise a ton of questions that could be answered in a season 2.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more DUSTER reviews!

Is a cliffhanger risky for a show like this? 100%, just like you could argue that the show itself is risky. Despite how much fun we’ve had watching Duster week in and week out, we cannot pretend as though this is a smash commercial hit. There are not a lot of public discussions happening here so if you would like to get more, we recommend telling your friends and family ASAP.

For the Duster producers, the idea of a cliffhanger in general makes sense because there is no real reason to make this a one-season story. Shouldn’t you, at least in theory, want to keep this going for as long as you can? If this spurs conversation, we consider it a good thing … as long as we’re not talking about a cliffhanger where Jim or Nina’s fate is up the air. That may be too much for our brain to handle.

Related – Check out some more news on Duster, including other general expectations for the finale

What are you the most eager to see entering the Duster season 1 finale?

Do you think that a lot of loose ends will be tied up? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







