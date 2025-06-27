Duster season 1 episode 8 (finale) promo: Will someone die?

Next week you are going to have a chance to see the Duster season 1 finale and by virtue of that, fasten your seat-belts — odds are, we are in for a wild ride.

After all, doesn’t it feel at this point as though anyone could die at any given moment? Just think about the wide range of possibilities. Billy has captured Nina and at this point, he is figured out that she is hardly the interpreter she’s claimed herself to be. He’s going to want to sell her out and odds are, this is throwing Jim into hot water, as well.

Just judging from the promo for the finale here, it does appear as though we’re in a spot where Saxton is going to get more information and from there, make some hard decisions of his own. Meanwhile, we also see Jim, Nina, and many others involved in what could be some sort of major gun battle. Does this mean it is directly Jim versus his own employer? Not necessarily, since we do have to remember for a moment here that there are also other bad people roaming around. Someone took the tape meant for Xavier — is that Greek Sal’s guys? That is the easiest assumption to draw, at least for the time being.

We know that there is no renewal for a Duster season 2 at present and what makes this all the more painful is the idea that the show could end with a cliffhanger. We certainly would love for there to be more of the show, and this is where it falls on all of us! Not only do you need to keep watching, but recommend the show to others at the same time.

