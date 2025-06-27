Duster season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Early finale hopes

Next week on HBO Max, you are going to have a chance to check out Duster season 1 episode 8 — and we aren’t remotely ready for it. This is the finale, and almost every single story we’ve seen all season could come to a head.

Where in the world do we even start here? Well, first and foremost, we really hope to get some sort of answer as to what happened to Joe. Also, Nina is in grave danger! She was taken by Billy in the closing minutes of episode 7, as he had finally discovered that she was not who she claimed to be. This could put Jim in a near-impossible situation. Will he still fight to protect her, even if doing so means an almost certain death? How is Saxton going to react to all of this?

To go along with the sheer chaos that is going on here, there is also still the matter of the case being snatched — is that still going to be a focus in the midst of the carnage elsewhere? Our hope is that we do have a chance to learn something more about either Greek Sal or Xavier, especially since the latter was meant to retrieve the case in the first place. This person could easily end up being the Big Bad or at least a central character in a season 2, provided of course that it happens.

Finally, this is where we remind you that as of right now, there is no official word on a Duster season 2. Given that this has been one of our favorite shows of the year, we want nothing more than for it to happen; yet, at the same time, we’re also well-aware that it is still somewhat under the radar. With that in mind, here is where we will note the following. If you love this crazy world and want to see more of it, be sure to tell your friends! After all, this is a great time to start seeing the viewership rise.

What do you think we are going to get on Duster season 1 episode 8?

Are you bracing at this point for a cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get other updates.

