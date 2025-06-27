Duster season 1 episode 7: Who has the case now?

It feels fair to say that Duster season 1 episode 7 fired on all cylinders this week — and also featured a real-life person to boot!

From the moment that Howard Hughes’ car was mentioned earlier on in the HBO Max drama, it was fair to wonder if we would ever seen the guy in the flesh. As it turns out, we saw that and then some. His appearance was notable here as he served as a key connection to Saxton in Las Vegas, and also a middleman of sorts to try and facilitate a sale of the case to Xavier. What Xavier wanted with it is somewhat of a mystery, but given the potential government ties here, it feels like you could easily argue that this is all a part of some sort of blackmail cover-up scheme.

While the exact encounter with Hughes on the series was fictitious, we should note that there were a lot of historical elements sprinkled in here, as well. Where do we start? Well, it is worth noting that at the time in which the series was roughly set, Hughes had built a rather enormous empire for himself in Las Vegas, and he also did trade both information and money with quite a few people. The title “K-129,” a reference to a notable submarine, is also a part of his history, and it was cleverly woven into the episode.

As for an odd but entertaining bit of information, Hughes did famously hoard a great deal of a discontinued ice-cream flavor, which in the episode he offered up to Luna. She had served as a stowaway on Jim’s way to Vegas and in the end, he had no choice but to bring her along for the operation.

Then, you had the ending…

Who were the men who snatched the case? They weren’t with Xavier and rather, it appears that they may be tied to Greek Sal. Remember that there were references to him being a loose end, and we’re not even sure they know what they have! Instead, they may view this as nothing more than leverage — a unique means to an end for them.

