Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there any chance we are going to learn more about Grey’s Anatomy season 22 between now and the end of July? On paper, you would think it was inevitable that they would release a premiere date … and we do still think that is going to be the case.

After all, it is important to remember the following here: The medical drama is almost certainly coming back in late September or October, and it only benefits the folks over at ABC to get some information out there about it in advance. That is especially the case given that they’ve got some other notable programming ahead that they can use to promote it — just look in the direction of Bachelor in Paradise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

From our current vantage point, here is what we will say: We personally think that a premiere date announcement will likely come as early as next week — once we get to the other side of Independence Day, all bets are off. Grey’s Anatomy will not be moving off of its timeslot of Thursday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will follow both the flagship 9-1-1 and then also the Nashville spin-off.

When will the first preview arrive?

Well, if you want actual footage, you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer — the new season has yet to even start filming! Late August or early September feels like a good estimator, but you better believe that they are going to try super-hard to keep secret who may have died in the explosion. That is, of course, provided that someone did. This show is at least known enough for killing people off that we need to treat the season 22 finale with at least a little bit of seriousness.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Grey’s Anatomy, including the potential resolution to that big cliffhanger

What are you most eager to see entering Grey’s Anatomy season 22 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back here — there are so many more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







