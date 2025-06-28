Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Any cliffhanger answers yet?

We do tend to think that a lot of people out there may still have questions about the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 finale more than a month after it aired, and for good reason. Nobody knows who survived! What is clear is that the operating room blew up, and it feels on paper like Link may be one of the characters in the most danger.

Is it understandable that the ABC drama would want us concerned about him, especially since he and Jo have gotten to such a great place in teir relationship? Sure, but remember that the cliffhanger does not mean that he is dead. There is, after all, so much more story that could be told!

In speaking on all of this further right now to Us Weekly, here is some of what Camilla Luddington (who plays Jo) said about what she knows regarding the show’s future … and what she does not:

“I have no idea. I have a text chain going on with so many cast members that are like, ‘What do you think?’ … And we — Nobody knows. No one knows, which is terrifying.”

Of course, we do tend to think that everything will start to become clearer for the actors over the next several weeks — but more than likely, we are all going to be stuck waiting a little while longer. If we are lucky, we are going to have a chance to see resolution almost right away in the premiere, and for one simple reason: It would be weird if we didn’t! Why would the show want to string that along when it is the story meant to make us the most excited?

For now, expect Grey’s Anatomy itself to be back either in late September or early October — and there should be a good bit more news leading up to it.

