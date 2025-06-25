Grey’s Anatomy season 22: With Scott Speedman return? New gig

Is there any chance that we are going to see Scott Speedman back as Nick on Grey’s Anatomy season 22? Thanks to some recent headlines, there is a reason for concern — and yet, at the same time, also a reason for hope.

Here’s where some of the questions first came about. According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Speedman is poised to star in an RJ Decker pilot for ABC. This comes via Elementary alum Rob Doherty, and it is based on the 1987 novel Double Whammy by Carl Hiaasen. (This is not the only work of Hiaasen’s being adapted these days, as Bad Monkey aired last year on Apple TV+.)

If you want to know more about the new series, let’s just say that it (per the aforementioned publication) “centers on the eponymous RJ Decker (Speedman), a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of Carl Hiaasen’s South Florida, tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy new benefactor, a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison.”

Now, here is the good news

The plan is for Speedman to remain a part of Grey’s Anatomy regardless of what happens with the new show, and we’ve already seen with Ellen Pompeo there are some ways to make that happen. It helps that both of these shows are at ABC, and we also think it helps that he and Pompeo were friends even before he ever signed on to the medical drama. Don’t presume, at least for now, that Nick is going anywhere.

