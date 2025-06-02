Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear about a Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premiere date between now and the end of June? It goes without saying that we want it, but whether or not this equates to it happening is a totally different story.

For the time being, let’s just start things off here by noting the following: You are absolutely going to see more, and you don’t have to worry about that. What you can worry about is the fate of some characters after what we saw in the finale, especially Link. The guy was in that explosion in the OR! Is there any chance he makes it out of there alive?

Now, there is a small chance that we’ll get some more scoop on Grey’s Anatomy season 22 between now and the end of the month, but it is far from guaranteed. After all, it is probably going to be a little while before filming starts; if we see Chris Carmack come back on set as his character, we will feel a little bit better about his future.

As for a premiere date, we do tend to think that this will be announced either by the end of this month or in early July, as this is what tends to happen the vast majority of the time with major networks. The series is set to air once again in late September or early October, and seemingly in the same 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

Will this be the final season?

Anything is possible but at the same time, there is no evidence of that. Whenever the show does come to a close, it is our hope that it gets some sort of advance word. That way, we can better prepare!

